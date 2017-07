Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art By Mark Yang ? Bumblebee, Barricade, Optimu

Artist Mark Yang has posted his work for Transformers: The Last Knight. These new concept art show off some really cool vehicle modes for Bumblebee and Barricade with the latter making it to the final cut. Battle damaged Optimus Prime (drifting in space) is also among the art with his face approved for marketing materials (minus purple eyes). Hound's vehicle mode is also available in addition to the vehicles used by Cade Yeager and TRF. Daytrader makes another appearance but this time (thankfully) in vehicle mode. Check out the images, after the jump.