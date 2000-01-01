Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:53 AM
wesperino
Beasty
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 316
Wesperino's Sale Items
Can meet Monday to Friday at the Scarborough Town Centre.

G1 Reissue Astrotrain $60 BNIB but box is ripped on the left side.

POTP Elita-1 BNIB $35

Siege Soundwave Spy Patrol 1 (Laserbeak & Ravage) BNIB $25

PM me if interested to arrange a time or if you have questions or want a picture via SMS
