|
Generation Toys GT-99 Gravity Builder Limited Set (Electroplated Version)
Via*????toyshome
*on Weibo, we can share images of the upcoming Generation Toys GT-99 Gravity Builder Limited Set (Electroplated Version). This special set bring you the six Generation Toys Constructicons in one single box featuring a new special electroplated finishing in some parts (chest plate and mixer truck) and a more cartoon-accurate deco. Additionally, this pack includes some extra bonus: a mouse pad and the Gravity Builder upgrade kit. This set is limited to only 500 pieces worldwide. This figure is expected for release by April, 2020 and you can already find pre-orders via our sponsors links » Continue Reading.
The post Generation Toys GT-99 Gravity Builder Limited Set (Electroplated Version)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.