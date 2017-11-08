Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,156

Transformers Robots In Disguise To Return In US McDonald?s Happy Meal In December



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Shark Jumper for letting us know that*Transformers Robots In Disguise Returns In US McDonald’s Happy Meal In December. This is a different promotion from the ones we usually see. This time is a*toy train promo with characters from promotions they had in the past and one of the carriages got characters from our most recent series: Transformers Robots In Disguise.* You can check the mirrored image after the jump and then you can share your impressions at the 2005 Boards!



