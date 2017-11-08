Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,156
Transformers Robots In Disguise To Return In US McDonald?s Happy Meal In December


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Shark Jumper for letting us know that*Transformers Robots In Disguise Returns In US McDonald’s Happy Meal In December. This is a different promotion from the ones we usually see. This time is a*toy train promo with characters from promotions they had in the past and one of the carriages got characters from our most recent series: Transformers Robots In Disguise.* You can check the mirrored image after the jump and then you can share your impressions at the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Robots In Disguise To Return In US McDonald’s Happy Meal In December appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



