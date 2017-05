Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,549

Robots in Disguise Stunticons new stock image



Swiss online stores such as



The post







More... Swiss online stores such as Spielplanet have begun to put up pages with stock images of upcoming Transformers releases. On show here are official images of the Robots in Disguise Stunticons Team Combiner set. Notably, Motormaster here is mistransformed in robot mode, with Menasor’s head flipped up. There is also a lot of flat grey plastic on show which hopefully will look a little less plain in person. Share your thoughts in the linked discussion thread.The post Robots in Disguise Stunticons new stock image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________