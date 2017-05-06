TFNation have announced their next guest
for TFNation 2017. Joining TFNation 2017 is the one and only James Roberts! James Roberts is one of the trifecta of writers who have helped to shape IDW’s Transformers comics since 2012, alongside John Barber and Mairghread Scott. As the writer of More than Meets the Eye, James has broken new ground in exploring new stories and new elements of the Transformers mythos, as well as making the cast altogether more human in their struggles, and twice winning awards from Comics Alliance in 2015 and 2016 including “best sci-fi comic of 2016”. With » Continue Reading.
The post James Roberts to attend TFNation 2017
