Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page James Roberts to attend TFNation 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,549
James Roberts to attend TFNation 2017


TFNation have announced their next guest for TFNation 2017. Joining TFNation 2017 is the one and only James Roberts! James Roberts is one of the trifecta of writers who have helped to shape IDW’s Transformers comics since 2012, alongside John Barber and Mairghread Scott. As the writer of More than Meets the Eye, James has broken new ground in exploring new stories and new elements of the Transformers mythos, as well as making the cast altogether more human in their struggles, and twice winning awards from Comics Alliance in 2015 and 2016 including “best sci-fi comic of 2016”. With &#187; Continue Reading.

The post James Roberts to attend TFNation 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 shockwave
Transformers
g1 transformers
Transformers
TAKARA TOMY TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MP-05G MP5G MEGATRON GOLD VERS ORANGE PLUG
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS targetmaster scourge MIB box
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS canadian headmaster hosehead MIB box
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS headmaster highbrow MIB box
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Grimlock
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:42 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.