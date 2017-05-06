Spielplanet
, among others, has also added an official image of the upcoming Transformers The Last Knight Allspark Tech Optimus Prime starter sets. These sets come with the Allspark Cube which interacts with the other toys in the Allspark Tech line to provide a light and sound gimmick. This image shows off the “Shadow Spark” version of Optimus Prime who was mentioned in a post Toy Fair listing, alongside the regular, non-shadow spark Optimus. You can check out the image of this ashen electronic Optimus attached to this post.
