Fan Transformers convention fun returns to Wichita, Kansas! TFExpo have announced
that they will be returning with their 2017 show. TFExpo 2017 will be taking place at the*Sedgwick County Extension and Education Center over the weekend of August 18th-20th in Wichita, Kansas. More details have yet to be revealed, so for now, follow TFExpo on Facebook
so you can hear about updates as they happen. Will you be attending? Sound off in the discussion thread linked to this post.
