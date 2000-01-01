Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
cybertronianbeast
Beasty
The Beast's TFcon Sales Thread!
Hello, and thank you for taking a look at the items I'll be bringing to TFcon Toronto this year. Please feel free to make an offer for any combination of items.

The items listed below are all complete, unless otherwise stated. Also, each item should have a picture linked.

G1
Beast Wars
Beast Wars: TransMetals
Beast Wars: TransMetals 2
Beast Machines
Cybertron
3rd Party
Other
Parts

G1 Parts
  • Missile Launcher (Red Alert) $3
  • Gun (Red Alert) $4
  • Missile Launcher (Smokescreen) $3
  • Left Gun x2 (Laserbeak or Buzzsaw) $3 Each
  • Missile (Ramjet) $5
  • Left Forearm (Devestator) $5
  • Axe (Venom) $8
  • Right & Left Guns (Skalor) $10
  • Stand x2 (Seacons) $3 Each
  • Gun (Cutthroat) $6
  • Vehicle Gun (Blot) $6
  • Right & Left Guns (Ravage) $8
  • Inner Battery Door (Galvatron) $5
  • Crown (Galvatron) $6
  • Gun (Galvatron) $8
  • Gun (Soundwave - Action Master) $15
  • Gun (Darkwing) $15
  • Gun (Groundshaker) $13
  • Radar Dish (Skyhopper) $10
  • Seat (Skyhopper) $10
  • Small Ramp (Skyhopper) $5
  • Brunt (G1 Trypticon) - Electronics Work $25
  • Unused Sticker Sheet and Weapons still on Sprue (Overdrive) $15
  • Instruction Booklet (Trailbreaker) $5
Other Parts
  • Battery Cover (Shackwave) $5
  • Rubber Tire (RID Ultra Magnus) $5
  • Missile Add-On's for Masterpiece Prowl (or Bluestreak) $10
  • Missile Add-On for Masterpiece Prowl or Bluestreak (Gold) $5

Comics
Check out my list of comics on League of Comic Geeks.

Thank you for looking at my list, and I'll see you at TFcon!
Please subscribe to my YouTube Channel
Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, and I'm one of the guys on TransMissions... check it out!

