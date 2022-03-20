We have quite an active week of sightings this time. New Dinobots Adventures toys in Australia, Authentics, Studio Series and Collaborative Jurassic Park toys in Mexico, more Authentics and Cyberverse toys in Peru, and new Legacy toys hit shelves in Singapore. Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime & Bumblebee In Australia ?
*2005 Boards member*Thalyn*found these new*redecos of the Dinosaur themed Rescue Bots Optimus Prime and Bumblebee figures at*KMart Morayfield. Authentics Wave 4 “Alpha”, Studio Series Wave 15 Voyager And Transformers Collaborative Jurassic Park In Mexico ?
*2005 Boards member*tankor92*found Authentics “Alpha” Shockwave at*Soriana Ej?rcito in Tampico, Tamaulipas. To top it all, » Continue Reading.
