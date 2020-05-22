Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Zeta Toys Zeta-EX09 Ford (G1 Fortress Maximus)


Third Party company Zeta Toys, via their Weibo account, have uploaded images of their*Zeta-EX09 Ford (G1 Fortress Maximus). 3P Collectors may recognize that this is in fact a redeco of Toyworld Infinitor, now released by Zeta Toys in a very nice metallic finishing inspired by G1 Marvel Comics Fortress Maximus colors. Robot mode stands*around 23 cm for those wondering about scale. It’s expected for release in June this year. A good chance to grab this mold of you missed it back in the day. Check all the mirrored images after the break and then sound off your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Zeta Toys Zeta-EX09 Ford (G1 Fortress Maximus) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



