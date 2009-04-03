FT Broken Protoform Starscream (Deluxe, 2007)

I took my loose but complete Protoform Starscream (Movie Deluxe, 2007) out of storage for the first time in 10 years to find that it had succumbed to Gold Plastic Syndrome. The arms broke off at the elbow joint upon transformation.



Wondering if anyone wants it for spare parts or anything. Otherwise, I guess it's going into the trash.



I'd gladly trade for a BW deluxe class Airazor's Photon Cannon accessory.



Otherwise I'm open to suggestions. If there's interest, I'd rather it not just go into the garbage.

