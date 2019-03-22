|
Transformers Bumblebee Xbox One X Contest
Bumblebee fan and gamer? Well, this is your chance to win a cool Transformers Bumblebee Xbox One X. The official Bumblebee Movie Facebook
, Instagram
and Twitter
accounts have announced a contest in collaboration with Microsoft Xbox. How can you participate? Easy and simple: You must be a registered Xbox Live account holder 18 years of age or older. Minors must have consent of a parent or legal guardian. Follow @xbox
On Twitter Re-tweet the promotional post
and include the hashtag #bumblebeesweepstakes The Sweepstakes starts at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on March 19, 2019, and » Continue Reading.
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/