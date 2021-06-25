Thanks to In Demand Toys on Facebook, we have images of an upcoming release in the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line, dubbed Origin Bumblebee. This release appears to be a deluxe class figure with an Cybertronian alt mode resembling Bumblebee’s first appearance in the Generation One cartoon. The figure also comes with four energon rods accessary looking like the ones Bumblebee and Wheeljack attempted to transport in the first episode. According to In Demand Toys, it seems this figure might be released in the United Kingdom in August. No information on the price point of the figure yet, but we will » Continue Reading.
