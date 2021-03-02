Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: September 2021


PREVIEWSworld rolls out its latest catalog, with the following IDW titles scheduled for New Comic Book Day arrivals in September: Transformers Halloween Special, Transformers #35, Transformers Beast Wars #8, Transformers King Grimlock #2, Transformers Shattered Glass #2 and the My Little Pony/Transformers II: The Magic of Cybertron trade paperback. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: September 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



