Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,722

IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: September 2021



PREVIEWSworld rolls out its latest catalog, with the following IDW titles scheduled for New Comic Book Day arrivals in September: Transformers Halloween Special, Transformers #35, Transformers Beast Wars #8, Transformers King Grimlock #2, Transformers Shattered Glass #2 and the My Little Pony/Transformers II: The Magic of Cybertron trade



The post







More... PREVIEWSworld rolls out its latest catalog, with the following IDW titles scheduled for New Comic Book Day arrivals in September: Transformers Halloween Special, Transformers #35, Transformers Beast Wars #8, Transformers King Grimlock #2, Transformers Shattered Glass #2 and the My Little Pony/Transformers II: The Magic of Cybertron trade paperback . Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!The post IDW’s Transformers Comics Solicitations: September 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca