IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: September 2021
PREVIEWSworld rolls out its latest catalog, with the following IDW titles scheduled for New Comic Book Day arrivals in September: Transformers Halloween Special, Transformers #35, Transformers Beast Wars #8, Transformers King Grimlock #2, Transformers Shattered Glass #2 and the My Little Pony/Transformers II: The Magic of Cybertron trade paperback
. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!
