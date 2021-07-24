|
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Shark Jumper*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor & Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 at US retail. The new Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor was found at a Target in Costa Mesa, California. Additionally the recently revealed Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5
blind bags were spotted at the same store. But there were even more new Cyberverse toys here! We can also spot the Cyberverse 1-Step and Warrior toys re-releases in the new “Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures” packaging. Happy hunting!
