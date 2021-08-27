|
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Pre-Orders Available In France & Australia
Hot on the heels of the reveal of the new Transformers Haslab Victory Saber for the US market
, we can report that this figure has now pre-orders in France and Australia. The latest Haslab crowdfund project is available only to the US, Canada and the UK, but some international stores have opened official pre-orders for the Victory Saber 2-pack. Thanks to 2005 Board member*Cuillere*we can confirm that Zavvi France website
is carrying pre-orders for*209,99 Euros which is $246.52 approximately. Ozformers Facebook
*confirms that Victory Saber will be available in Australia via EB Games website
.*Australian » Continue Reading.
