Today, 02:27 PM #1 JonoPrime Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Burlington, ON Posts: 452 Siege Wave 2 Voyager Soundwave ... Whats your mileage?



Just picked up a new Siege voyager Soundwave and was wondering if anyone has had some q/c issues with their copy?



Mine has the following:



- misaligned pin in right hand, causing stress marks & slight cracking, as well hand doesnt fully sit flush when closed ... will try to re-pin it, but cautious of stress marks on thin grey plastic cracking all the way through (near the front portion of the hand area)

- left shoulder not tabbing in at all ... will try using some Future to see if it helps grab the arm into place better

- wobble bobble head ... something Im sure Mr. Future can easily fix, though I dont see any screws (so head may need to be cracked open first and then reset)

- waist portion coming completely open after first transformation, with legs partially falling out ... Im guessing this was glued before but cant see any former residue, so will try to re-glue again (minding not to get any excess glue within the lower leg section)

- left shin being unpainted, around the 3 lights & silver area, merely blue plastic ... How I missed that in store I have no idea, lol. And not a major issue, will just pretend its battle damage



I just got mine yesterday and, although I've had issues with other Siege figures, I got to say I lucked out with Soundwave. He is, for the most part, quite sturdy.

No issues with mine, I'm afraid. It's a shame you got one with such awful QC.

