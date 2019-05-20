|
Fans Toys FT-30C Goose (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Skydive) Colored Images
Via Fans Toys Weibo
we can share for you the colored images of the FT-30C Goose (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Skydive) for your viewing pleasure. If you liked our first images of the gray prototype
of the FT-30C Goose (Masterpiece scale G1 Skydive), we are sure you will be more than pleased with the new colored images. The pictures show off his wide range of poseability, in total cartoon-accurate design. We also have a comparison shot with his partner Maverick / Silverbolt, so you can have an idea of his size. Its important to remember that the combined form FT-30 Ethearon / Superion is
.
