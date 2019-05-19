Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,731

TFW2005 Member TCracker Passes Away



We here at TFW2005.COM pride ourselves on our great community of members who are here contributing to discussions and content daily. It's a sad day for us when we lose one of our own. Earlier this morning, board member TCracker passed away. He had been battling cancer for some time, and now his fight is over. Simon loved Transformers, this hobby, and sharing it with us. He was a very talented photographer, which is what most know of him for (you can view his work on his



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



