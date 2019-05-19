|
Transformers Authentics Bravo 5? Grimlock Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*for sharing photographic proof of the*Transformers Authentics Bravo 5″ Grimlock found At US Retail. We knew about this new 5″ Authentics Grimlock mold (not to be confused with the bigger Authentics Alpha 7″ Grimlock) for the first time via an unexpected sighting in the Australian market
.*This new toy brings us a detailed and simple G1-styled*Grimlock*with a transformation similar to the G1 toy. Sadly, it has no real arms in the dinosaur mode since they are just molded on the body. This small and fun Grimlock toy was spotted at a Dollar General store outside Kalamazoo, » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Authentics Bravo 5″ Grimlock Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca