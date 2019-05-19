|
War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Refraktor (Reflector) In-Hand Images
Autobase Aichi has*uploaded
*some in-hand images of the new War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Refraktor (Reflector)*for your viewing pleasure. The original G1 Reflector was in fact three robots that combined into a classic film camera. Siege brings a new incarnation of the characters, but with a new name possibly for trademark reasons. Each Refraktor toy can transform into a spaceship, and now you have to buy three of them to be combined into a modern camera mode, which includes a stand. The individual robots are smaller than other Siege Deluxe toys, but the combined camera mode sure looks big » Continue Reading.
