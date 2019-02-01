imfallenangel Machine War Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 252

Re: Knocking out tiny pins



I've used paper clips, plain wire, nails that I've dulled the tip (or flatten with my sander), even a regular pin (for cork-board). Also used jewelry screwdrivers, earrings with a long pin, dental tools.



It's all about getting a solid and straight pin and pushing it straight.



If I was to recommend something, I'd say a 40-50 piece multi-head jewelry/electronics screwdriver, which has very fine and sturdy heads that are very small and multiple sizes...



Something like this:



