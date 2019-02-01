Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
05-16-2019, 02:55 PM   #1
evenstaves
Knocking out tiny pins
Don't know if this question should be on the Customs/Mods Board or not, apologies

I got a Titan Master with backwards (leg/feet piece below the knee)

I did that mod in the past where knocking out that one pin from POTP OpOp separates the smaller "actionmaster" body from his massive backpack

This pin (and surrounding plastics) are way smaller though

Anyone have any favorite tools/tips to use when knocking out pins? I don't want to ruin this little guy
05-16-2019, 03:30 PM   #2
Yonoid
Re: Knocking out tiny pins
maybe try the kits on watched to remove the links

https://www.wish.com/product/59f81b1...SABEgLL-fD_BwE

no idea if this site is any good, its the first image I found
05-16-2019, 05:57 PM   #3
Black Spidey Boy
Re: Knocking out tiny pins
How wide of a pin is this?
05-17-2019, 12:57 AM   #4
imfallenangel
Re: Knocking out tiny pins
I'll use whatever I can use. I have a watch pin remover and it's been handy for some but not all types and angles.

I've used paper clips, plain wire, nails that I've dulled the tip (or flatten with my sander), even a regular pin (for cork-board). Also used jewelry screwdrivers, earrings with a long pin, dental tools.

It's all about getting a solid and straight pin and pushing it straight.

If I was to recommend something, I'd say a 40-50 piece multi-head jewelry/electronics screwdriver, which has very fine and sturdy heads that are very small and multiple sizes...

Something like this: https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Electric-Scr...cAAOSwjMtcRuip

The important heads to use for pin removals would be the torx (should go down to T3 at least and up) and the hex types (H0.9 and up).
05-17-2019, 05:55 AM   #5
Tekkamanraiden
Re: Knocking out tiny pins
Quote:
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
maybe try the kits on watched to remove the links

https://www.wish.com/product/59f81b1...SABEgLL-fD_BwE

no idea if this site is any good, its the first image I found
It's not bad, takes quite a bit to get things at times and sometimes they never show up. Of the 19 items I've ordered 2 never showed up. Quality is what you would expect for the price you pay which isn't much.
Yesterday, 09:51 AM   #6
evenstaves
Re: Knocking out tiny pins
Thx for recommendations everyone

From the Wish listing, sent to wife & ordered a similar item for like a dollar more off eBay

The previous OpOp pin knocking, I used a hammer and a very thin specialty screwdriver as the "pushing" instrument

This titanmaster knee-joint pin, is smaller so I'm open to anything

We'll see how it goes
