05-18-2019, 09:47 PM
The7thParallel
Unique Toys Challenger
If you have one and are thinking of parting with it, please drop me a line.

Thanks!
05-18-2019, 11:25 PM
ssjgoku22
Re: Unique Toys Challenger
Be careful about which Challenger you get. Unique Toys has released two runs of the figure. The first run had a lot of qc issues like a terrible paint job and loose joints galore. Their second run fixed all of these issues. I'd suggest looking for one from the second run. I had one from the first run and ended up returning it because the paint job was so bad (sloppy, chipping, or just not enough paint overall).
Yesterday, 09:15 AM
Pascal
Re: Unique Toys Challenger
Mine is from the first run, absolutely no issues with it.
Yesterday, 09:37 AM
The7thParallel
Re: Unique Toys Challenger
I hear you. Second run is what I’d prefer. I checked ebay, but the listings are non-specific. I could also wait and hope for a KO.
