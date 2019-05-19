Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,731

New Transformers Sightings in Germany: Studio Series SS-38 Optimus Prime And Energon



2005 Boards member Nevermore*is giving us the heads up of some new Transformers sightings at German shelves. Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 SS-38 Optimus Prime (from the Bumblebee Movie) was found at Müller in Hilden. His wave partner Rampage should be around too. Unfortunately, it seems that Voyager Wave 4 with ROTF Starscream was skipped at this point. At the same store, the Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Ratchet was also spotted. Happy hunting! Keep reporting your sightings around the world on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... 2005 Boards member Nevermore*is giving us the heads up of some new Transformers sightings at German shelves. Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 SS-38 Optimus Prime (from the Bumblebee Movie) was found at Müller in Hilden. His wave partner Rampage should be around too. Unfortunately, it seems that Voyager Wave 4 with ROTF Starscream was skipped at this point. At the same store, the Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Ratchet was also spotted. Happy hunting! Keep reporting your sightings around the world on the 2005 Boards!The post New Transformers Sightings in Germany: Studio Series SS-38 Optimus Prime And Energon Igniters Power Ratchet appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca