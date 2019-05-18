|
Simba Dickie Bumblebee Movie 1:64 Die-Cast 4-Pack & Radio Control 1:24 Rusty Beetle B
Via*Transformers Chile Facebook
*we can inform that Simba Dickie Bumblebee Movie 1:24 Die-Cast 4-pack and Radio Control Rusty Beetle Bumblebee*are out At Chilean Retail. A very unusual sighting in the Latin America area, where these kind of products are not usually seen. Both sets were spotted at Ripley in the center of Santiago: Bumblebee Movie 1:64 Die-cast 4-pack
*– Consisting of Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle & robot figurine, and The Last Knight Camaro & robot figurine) for 14990 Pesos ($21.50) RC 1:24 Bumblebee Rusty Beetle
for 19990 Pesos ($28.67) Additionally, some previous Simba » Continue Reading.
The post Simba Dickie Bumblebee Movie 1:64 Die-Cast 4-Pack & Radio Control 1:24 Rusty Beetle Bumblebee Out At Chilean Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca