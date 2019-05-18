|
Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1 Stock Photos
with new stock photos of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1. The full list of characters for this wave is as follows:*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Prowl, Hot Rod, Grimlock, Drift, Jetfire, Megatron, Starscream, Soundwave, Shockwave and Blackarachnia. Very fun toys for their size, and now in the new Cyberverse style. Thanks to 2005 Boards Nevermore for the heads up! Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
