05-15-2019, 11:33 PM
#
1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,870
Botbots Wave 2 Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member lioconvoy82 we now know that wave 2 of the
Botbots
is showing up at Toys"R"Us stores in Canada.
Bakery Bytes
was found at a Toys"R"Us in Ontario.
Share what Transformers are being sighted in your area in our
Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum
Last edited by Robimus; 05-15-2019 at
11:57 PM
.
05-16-2019, 10:01 AM
#
2
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,584
Re: Botbots Wave 2 Released in Canada
Tru appleby has them.
05-18-2019, 05:32 PM
#
3
Scrapper6
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,313
Re: Botbots Wave 2 Released in Canada
Wave 2??? According to the Wiki this is like Wave 1.5 or something. Or am I mistaken? I could be wrong about this, I mean, Wikipedia isn't entirely without errors after all.
05-18-2019, 05:42 PM
#
4
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,584
Re: Botbots Wave 2 Released in Canada
Yea this is 1.5 bakery gang and lawn gang. Only 5 packs I believe and so many overlapping dupes in the sets.
