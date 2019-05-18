|
Shockwave Lab SL-52 Upgrade Kit for Takara Legends LG-EX Dai Atlas
Shockwale Lab on Weibo
*has uploaded images of their next project:*SL-52 Upgrade Kit for Takara Legends LG-EX Dai Atlas. The new LG-EX Dai Atlas figure is a very nice remold and repaint of the Titans Return Sky Shadow mold, but there was some concern about the hollow legs on Dai Atlas. Shockwave Lab comes to the rescue with two filler parts. These parts not only match the color of the toy, but they don’t interfere with the knee articulation. The extra parts can be attached to the sides of the vehicle mode as missile pods. Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
