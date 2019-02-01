05-18-2019, 01:22 PM #1 Nocturn Riff from "Into the Void" Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 4,811 Nocturn's 2019 Want List



Loose/complete preferred.

Payment by EMT, PayPal, or cash for locals



My feedback:



Looking for the following:



Beast Wars:

Buzz Saw

Torca

TM Rhinox

TM2 Sonar

Mutant Soundwave

Mutant Razor Claw

Mutant Poison Bite



Beast Wars 2:

Lio Convoy

Moon

Galvatron

Dirgegun

Hellscream

Max-B

Thrustor



Beast Wars Neo:

Big Convoy

Killer Punch

Bazooka

Bump

Elphaorpha

Drancron



Animated:

Snarl

Grimlock

Activators Cliffjumper and Dirge



Odds and Ends:

LG17 Blackarachnia



Parts: Will consider buying whole figures in place of parts.

Prime Dead End's Sword

Beast Wars Armordillo Mace/Foot

Beast Wars Airazor weapon

Beast Wars Scorponok right hand /bee claw

