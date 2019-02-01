Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 05-18-2019, 01:22 PM
Nocturn
Nocturn's 2019 Want List
New year, new thread.

Loose/complete preferred.
Payment by EMT, PayPal, or cash for locals

My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=8894

Looking for the following:

Beast Wars:
Buzz Saw
Torca
TM Rhinox
TM2 Sonar
Mutant Soundwave
Mutant Razor Claw
Mutant Poison Bite

Beast Wars 2:
Lio Convoy
Moon
Galvatron
Dirgegun
Hellscream
Max-B
Thrustor

Beast Wars Neo:
Big Convoy
Killer Punch
Bazooka
Bump
Elphaorpha
Drancron

Animated:
Snarl
Grimlock
Activators Cliffjumper and Dirge

Odds and Ends:
LG17 Blackarachnia

Parts: Will consider buying whole figures in place of parts.
Prime Dead End's Sword
Beast Wars Armordillo Mace/Foot
Beast Wars Airazor weapon
Beast Wars Scorponok right hand /bee claw
BW TM Waspinator's Gun
__________________
BST Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=8894
