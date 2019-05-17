|
Blaster Wins The Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue 2020 Fan Vote
The official Transformers Facebook
and Instagram
accounts announced Blaster as victorious over Skywarp in the new*Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue Fan Vote For 2020
In one of the closest races yet, you decided that BLASTER is gonna be the next G1 exclusive*Walmart
. Look for this special edition bot in 2020! The fan vote only lasted 24 hours, and Blaster got 56% of the votes. Are you ready to add this classic G1 toy into your collection? Pleased with the results? Let us know on the 2005 boards!
The post Blaster Wins The Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue 2020 Fan Vote
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca