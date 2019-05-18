Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,731

Transformers: Bumblebee Boosts Viacom Q2 2019 Earnings



Earlier this week, Viacom (parent company of Paramount Pictures) president and CEO Bob Bakish attended the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, to outline new achievements by the company. Mr. Bakish stated that Transformers: Bumblebee did incredibly well even on the 2nd quarter of 2019. It may be due to the Home Release sales which are happening right now. He also highlighted the massive loss incurred by Transformers: The Last Knight and even going as far as ridiculing the movie by stating that the 5th movies was “a*quote*unquote – Transformers movie“. “Even in 2019 [we] had



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



