Re: Hot Pre Order  Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia Quote: The7thParallel Originally Posted by These prices are out of control. They are in no way worth that, from production to distribution. All of it is price gouging. I don't solely blame Takara, but Hasbro which has been putting premium pricing on everything the past couple of years and is getting worse. They want everything to be Black Series pricing.



This was a fan hobby when it was affordable.

I couldn't agree more. Rising prices of materials/production/R&D doesn't really account for this sort of price inflation, same materials/same means of production, same distribution. Takara/hasbro have been testing the waters for premium priced products, if the fandom obliges at these prices, then it becomes the standard moving forward.

