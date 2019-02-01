Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hot Pre Order  Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools
Old 05-15-2019, 12:08 PM   #11
joelones
Beast Machine
joelones's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Dagoba
Posts: 400
Re: Hot Pre Order  Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia
Quote:
Originally Posted by The7thParallel View Post
These prices are out of control. They are in no way worth that, from production to distribution. All of it is price gouging. I don't solely blame Takara, but Hasbro which has been putting premium pricing on everything the past couple of years and is getting worse. They want everything to be Black Series pricing.

This was a fan hobby when it was affordable.

I couldn't agree more. Rising prices of materials/production/R&D doesn't really account for this sort of price inflation, same materials/same means of production, same distribution. Takara/hasbro have been testing the waters for premium priced products, if the fandom obliges at these prices, then it becomes the standard moving forward.
joelones is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 05-17-2019, 08:38 PM   #12
MitchPoer
Double Spy
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: 3 Rivers
Posts: 251
Re: Hot Pre Order  Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia
Price on Amazon japan already dropped by 5$, that said it is now up for preorder on ebgames.ca for 200$ with an eta of nov 23
MitchPoer is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 05-18-2019, 12:15 AM   #13
ssjgoku22
Beast Machine
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 484
Re: Hot Pre Order  Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia
Quote:
Originally Posted by MitchPoer View Post
Price on Amazon japan already dropped by 5$, that said it is now up for preorder on ebgames.ca for 200$ with an eta of nov 23
Nice, I ended up preordering from Amazon Jp. Paid about $150 CAD, not bad (and there's a chance it may decrease a little).
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Huge Lot of 22 Transformers Figures - Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-10 Optimus Prime & G1 Reissue
Transformers
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-32AM Stray Asterisk Mod MMC TFCon w/ Cape
Transformers
Super GoBots Bandai GO BOTS Transformers LOT of 6 NICE !!!
Transformers
Super GoBots Bandai GO BOTS Transformers LOT of 8 NICE !!!
Transformers
GoBots Bandai GO BOTS Transformers LOT of 18 NICE !!!
Transformers
Transformers Takara TFC #10 G1 Soundwave complete MIB (Mint In Box) complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.