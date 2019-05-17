|
Toyhax.com May 2019 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: We’re starting this release off strong! Missiles, police details and more for Siege Prowl
, as well as an excellent conversion turining him into Autotrooper
; Continuing with Siege, we’ve got sets for Ironhide
, Chromia
and Sixgun
; Are you a fan of the little things in life? Well, we are. So we made a great little set for the Siege Rescue and Battle Patrols
; Sometimes we’re good at making » Continue Reading.
The post Toyhax.com May 2019 Update
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca