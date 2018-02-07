Hero-X, the publisher behind Transformers: Generations collection of books, is also publishing the classic*Marvel Transformers comics*for the Japanese market. Hero-X has already released*Vol.1
,*Vol.2
*and Vol. 3
. Each volume containing 4 issues of the classic Marvel G1 comics.*Hero X Twitter
*has shared now the amazing cover of Vol. 4 of this collection. This new cover comes courtesy of artist Kazumasa Yasukuni
*who has made an impressive art featuring a scared Bumblebee surrounded by characters taken from the comic. We can even spot*Donny Finkleberg, the “Robot Master”. We are sure the colors of this cover will really please your optics. » Continue Reading.
