|
DNA Design DK-12 Upgrade Kit for Masterpiece Movie MPM-6 Ironhide
DNA Design has just shared, via their Facebook account
, images of their next upgrade kit:*DK-12 parts for Masterpiece Movie MPM-6 Ironhide. Similar to their upgrade kit for Studio Serie Ironhide
, this new kit brings us several extra guns and knives, but it also brings us extra parts that seem to improve the loose shoulders and car door after assembling as seen on this video
. There’s also a special first production exclusive gift offered with this kit. It’s Mojo, Sam’s small dog as seen in the live-action movies. The figurine includes a “pee effect” clear part to recreate » Continue Reading.
