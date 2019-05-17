|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Heroic Team-Up a
The official social media channels for the TCG crew announced two more Wave 3 battle cards, Heroic Team-Up and Callous Leadership: The Friday spirit and excitement for the weekend is running rampant here at Transformers TCG HQ, so heres a pair of new, interesting, and faction-specific battle cards from WAR FOR CYBERTRON: SIEGE I! How will you play these new cards? Discuss your strategies on the 2005 boards!
