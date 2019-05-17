Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,731

The official social media channels for the TCG crew announced two more Wave 3 battle cards, Heroic Team-Up and Callous Leadership: The Friday spirit and excitement for the weekend is running rampant here at Transformers TCG HQ, so heres a pair of new, interesting, and faction-specific battle cards from WAR FOR CYBERTRON: SIEGE I! How will you play these new cards? Discuss your strategies on the 2005 boards!



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



