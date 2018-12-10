|
New Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue Fan Vote For 2020
Hasbro has announced, via their official*Facebook
*account, a new fan vote where you will decide the next*Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue for 2020. Last years we had another vote for the 2019 reissue
where*Astrotrain was the winner
. This time fans will have to choose between 2 fan-favorite figures: Blaster Skywarp You can cast your vote starting right now and the poll will last only 24 hours, so cast your vote here
now. Which*reissue are you looking forward to be in stores now? Let us know on the 2005 Boards!
The post New Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue Fan Vote For 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca