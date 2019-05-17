|
Irontrans IR-V01 (Star Saber) Gray Prototype
New 3P company Irontrans is coming into the market. Via their Weibo account
, they have uploaded images of the gray prototype of their first project:*Irontrans IR-V01 (Star Saber). This a very interesting and original take on G1 Star Saber, the Autobot commander from the Japanese G1 cartoon Transformers Victory. The design brings us a highly stylized figure, still recognizable as Star Saber but very unique at the same time. The robot mode is even taller than the official Masterpiece Star Saber (35 cm tall according to the Weibo post) and features a good range of poseability as seen in » Continue Reading.
