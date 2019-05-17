|
Shockwave Lab SL-51 Upgrade Kit for Siege Voyager Soundwave
Shockwave Lab, via their Weibo account
has shared images of their new SL-51 Upgrade Kit for Siege Voyager Soundwave. After several LED upgrade sets, Shockwave Lab is bringing us a regular extra parts upgrade. This kit will work as filler for the forearms and, more importantly, these parts will also let Soundwave to recreate a Boombox alt mode. It's a very simple solution but works really well. The extra parts allow the shoulders to slide to the back of the toy, giving you the space to place the legs to the sides and have a Boombox alt mode for display.
