Legacy: The Art of Transformers Packaging Paperback Reprint Coming in November

If you missed out on the previous printing of the awesome Legacy: The Art of Transformers Packaging book, fear not as this November you’re going to have a second chance to pick up this awesome compendium of Transformers artwork. Amazon has added a listing for a new, paperback printing of the book . Compiled by Jim Sorenson and Bill Forster, whose previous credits include the Ark Compendiums of Transformers animation models and the must-have Allspark Almanac companion volumes to the beloved Transformers Animated, Legacy: The Art of Transformers Packaging covers the first ten years of Transformers toys and showcases the » Continue Reading. The post Legacy: The Art of Transformers Packaging Paperback Reprint Coming in November appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM