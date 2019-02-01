Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
05-16-2019, 11:33 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,052
LoL ;)
05-16-2019, 12:52 PM   #2
imfallenangel
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 252
Re: LoL ;)
the worst part is.... (possibly NSFW)

https://www.google.com/search?q=tran...xt1v5nIM5Ht_M:

Such toys exists...
05-16-2019, 01:14 PM   #3
OptimusB38
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 544
Re: LoL ;)
Yowsa
05-16-2019, 01:15 PM   #4
Collectingtoys
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 531
Re: LoL ;)
Originally Posted by imfallenangel View Post
the worst part is.... (possibly NSFW)

https://www.google.com/search?q=tran...xt1v5nIM5Ht_M:

Such toys exists...
Wow, my mind is blasted! That is a powerful Transformer.
05-16-2019, 01:30 PM   #5
predahank
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,767
Re: LoL ;)
That’s a hot rod indeed
05-16-2019, 01:43 PM   #6
imfallenangel
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 252
Re: LoL ;)
relevant?

All your toys are at risk...
05-16-2019, 05:31 PM   #7
optimusb39
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,551
Re: LoL ;)
The rid bullet trains come to mind...
05-16-2019, 06:46 PM   #8
alternatorfan
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,671
Re: LoL ;)
Originally Posted by imfallenangel View Post
the worst part is.... (possibly NSFW)

https://www.google.com/search?q=tran...xt1v5nIM5Ht_M:

Such toys exists...
Llol....you got the touch....you got the power .
Arise vibrator Roddy.
05-16-2019, 07:58 PM   #9
optimusb39
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,551
Re: LoL ;)
Bayverse protoform optimus prime kinda fits the bill...
But then again everything about those movies is f@#ked.
