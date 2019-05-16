|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Emergency Defens
Transformers Trading Card Game Design Lead Ken Nagle is back with another Wave 3 battle card reveal: Emergency Defense Field will stop any even-numbered amount of damage just once. So even if your defender is attacked for 20 damage, Emergency Defense Field stops all 20 damage. Or 10 damage. Or 14 damage.**However, Emergency Defense Field wont stop 19 damage. Or 21 damage. You get the point. To learn more about the in-game advantages of using this new battle card, read up on the details in Ken’s full column
*and then share your strategies on the 2005 boards!
