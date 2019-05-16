Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,731

Transformers Trading Card Game Design Lead Ken Nagle is back with another Wave 3 battle card reveal: Emergency Defense Field will stop any even-numbered amount of damage just once. So even if your defender is attacked for 20 damage, Emergency Defense Field stops all 20 damage. Or 10 damage. Or 14 damage.**However, Emergency Defense Field wont stop 19 damage. Or 21 damage. You get the point.



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



