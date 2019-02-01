Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Siege Ironhide Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 05-16-2019, 05:16 PM   #1
GotBot
Titanium
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,225
Siege Ironhide Review
Considering I was iffy on this guy from the get go, imagine my shock when he turned out to be just about perfect!
https://youtu.be/K3iVGkhTctY
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Huge Lot of 22 Transformers Figures - Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-10 Optimus Prime & G1 Reissue
Transformers
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-32AM Stray Asterisk Mod MMC TFCon w/ Cape
Transformers
Super GoBots Bandai GO BOTS Transformers LOT of 6 NICE !!!
Transformers
Super GoBots Bandai GO BOTS Transformers LOT of 8 NICE !!!
Transformers
GoBots Bandai GO BOTS Transformers LOT of 18 NICE !!!
Transformers
Transformers Takara TFC #10 G1 Soundwave complete MIB (Mint In Box) complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.