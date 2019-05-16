|
05-16-2019, 10:50 AM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Ages Three and Up Newsletter 5/16/19
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
