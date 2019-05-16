|
War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Weaponizer Brunt In-Hand Images
Autobase Aichi has*uploaded
*some in-hand images of the new*War For Cybertron: Deluxe Class Weaponizer Brunt. The images show off Brunt’s robot mode which looks very poseable and integrated for a figure of this size. The Cybertronian tank alt mode really captures the spirit of the original G1 Brunt which was a part of G1 Trypticon. We also have images of Brunt’s*C.O.M.B.A.T. System to form armor and weapons for other figures of the line. We have a great shot of Brunt as an arsenal for Siege Ironhide. Check out all the images, as well as a video review, after the jump » Continue Reading.
