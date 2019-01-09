|
3A Bumblebee Movie DLX Blitzwing In-Hand Early Look Photo Gallery
3A continue to pump out awesome figures related to the Movieverse and today we have an early look at their next to drop – DLX scale Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing.* This is their second DLX scale figure featuring 51 points of articulation, die cast parts, light up eyes, a kick ass paint job head to toe, display stand and interchangeable accessories.* He stands about 10.5 inches tall to the head, the wings go a bit beyond that too.* He pairs well with DLX scale Bumblebee
which dropped earlier this year and are still working their way out to the masses.* » Continue Reading.
