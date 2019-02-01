|
Marvel Legends Binary Captain Marvel Released at Toys R Us.
Thanks to AFN Member Tonestar we now know Binary *Captain Marvel* has been released. Initially a *Wal-Mart * Exclusive, it looks as if *Toys R...
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca