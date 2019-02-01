Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,731

Star Wars Black Series Death Star Luke Released in Canada



Thanks to AFN member Tonestar we now know that the Star Wars Black Series Death Star Escape Luke Skywalker has been released in Canada.





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



