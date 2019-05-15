Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,731

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot (Hovercraft) And Medix Spotted At US Retail



2005 Boards member*JukeOutlander*is reporting in our boards that the*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot (Hovercraft) And Medix has been spotted At US Retail. Hot Shot is a remold of the Fireboat Heatwave figure into a cool hovercraft. Medix is a redeco of his previous Rescan version in cartoon-accurate colors. Both toys were found at Target in San Jose, California for $8.00 each one. Happy hunting!



The post







More... 2005 Boards member*JukeOutlander*is reporting in our boards that the*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot (Hovercraft) And Medix has been spotted At US Retail. Hot Shot is a remold of the Fireboat Heatwave figure into a cool hovercraft. Medix is a redeco of his previous Rescan version in cartoon-accurate colors. Both toys were found at Target in San Jose, California for $8.00 each one. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot (Hovercraft) And Medix Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca